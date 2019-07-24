Wreath laid in memory of Prof Mills … to mark 7th year of his demise

A solemn wreath laying ceremony in memory of Ghana’s former president, Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was held yesterday in Accra.

In attendance were family members, former appointees of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, party executives, friends and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Notable of them were Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, a former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development; Mr James Bebaako-Mensah, former Secretary to President; Mr Victor Smith, former Eastern Regional Minister; Samuel Atta-Mills, the late President’s brother and Ludwig Hlodze, former Special Aide to Prof Mills.

Prof Mills died on July 24, 2012 while serving his nation as the third President of the Fourth Republic.

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of NDC, laid a wreath on behalf of former President John Mahama, while Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia laid one for the party.

Prof Ahwoi laid a wreath on behalf of friends, while Samuel Atta-Mills laid one for the family, with Emmanuel Martey laying for the sports fraternity.

The late President, affectionately referred to as Asomdwee Hene to wit; “man of peace” was an astute politician, a legal colossus and an academic giant.

On the day of his passing, dark clouds gathered in the skies signifying a nation in mourning.

In an emotional sermon anchored on 1Thessolonians 4:13-17, Reverend Isaac Atua Jackson said “For the Lord himself will come from heaven , with a loud command, with the voice of archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first.”

He said the former President bequeathed a solid legacy unto Ghanaians and that the only way people can immortalise him is to “live as he lived”.

While recognising that the country was polarised, he admonished Ghanaians to continue to preach peace for the sake of posterity.

Rev Jackson prayed to God to preserve the soul of Prof. Mills whom he described as an illustrious son of Ghana.

He urged Ghanaians, particularly the youth to contribute their quota to nation building.

Former President Mahama, in a speech delivered for him by Mr Ampofo, described his former boss as a true patriot who stood for the highest ideals of leadership.

He said Prof Mills redefined presidential morality and demonstrated that by forgiving those who vilified him.

President Mahama chided President Nana Akufo-Addo for what he described as growing intolerance to dissent.

Three people who gave testimonies of their personal encounter with Prof Mills spoke highly of the law Professor.

Prof Ahwoi, a local governance expert and bosom friend of the late president told the mourners that his friend was peace loving and not a vindictive leader.

He recounted how Prof Mills rejected the idea of ‘sacking’ former government appointees when he took office on January 7, 2009.

Prof Ahwoi said many referred to Prof Mills as a reluctant politician, “but I think he is the kind of politician Ghana needs”.

Ms Sherry Hanny Ayittey, a former Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries under the NDC said Prof Mills was a great leader whose philosophy about governance deepened the democratic and constitutional architecture of Ghana.

Mr Hlodze noted that Prof Mills treated his appointees as colleagues and never despised them.



﻿BY MALIK SULLEMANA