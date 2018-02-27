WPC world title shot for Quaye

Boxing fans in the Volta region of Ghana will have their share of recent explosive promotions that appear to have set the country on the path of reclaiming its lost glory in the sport.

The likes of Rising Star Africa Promotions and Baby Jet Promotions have kept the scene alive with a series of world title fights in the capital.

And in all these instances, fans outside the capital, Accra seem to be the majority to have enjoyed those moments live with the rest of the enthusiastic fans doing so through the magic of television.

But courtesy of Dunoo’s Promotions in partnership with Stop TB Ghana, the Ho Sports Stadium will bust to its seam when Ghana’s lightweight title hopeful, Shirrif Quaye mounts the ring against Facundo ‘Veloz’ Alcarez from Argentina on Saturday, March 24.

At stake will be the World Pugilists Commission (WPC) lightweight title.

Dubbed ‘Rumble in the Volta’, it will be the biggest card on the 14-1-1 record of the Ghanaian whose dream of becoming a world champion has never been a secret.

Until Quaye’s disastrous outing at the Hotel Palmeraie Golf Palace in Marrakech, Morocco in 2017 where he suffered his first and only defeat against Mohammed El Marcouchi in an African Boxing Union (ABU) super lightweight championship, he had kept a clean sweep on the local scene.

Having names such as Raymond Ansah, Benjamin Lamptey and Felix Ajom among his victims go to explain his credibility and with such brand new opportunity starring at him, Quaye has told the Times Sports that the sky will be the limit.

The boxer known among his fans as ‘No Size’ is coming against another tough and rugged Argentine but was confident of winning the title to get into the rankings of some of the major sanctioning bodies.

According to the promoters, the event will attract a number of international fighters to face Ghanaian opponents in what is expected to create a sporting Easter mood for Voltarian fans.

Jetro Galido Pabustan (Philippine) and Ocampo TaTa Ricardo (Argentina) will lead the foreign fighters expected for the fight.

Others include Farai Nurudeen from Nigeria, Fatiou Sarouna from Togo, Agbonson Ayaovi, a heavyweight fighter from Togo and Judith Amoussou and Elochukwu Onwe, female boxers from Benin and Nigeria respectively.

