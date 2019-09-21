WOSPAG hails female athletes at AG

President of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), Mrs. Joyce Mahama has congratulated all the female athletes that represented Ghana at the 12th African Games (AG) in Rabat, Morocco.

She hailed Winifred Ntumy who won Ghana first three medals (bronze) and Debora Acquah who won silver in the Women’s Long Jump event.

Deborah Acquah was drafted into the women’s 4x100m finals to replace an injured member of the team but dropped the baton to ensure the team finished last but in her favoured long jump event, she leaped 6.37m to win silver at her second attempt at the African Games.

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah who won Ghana’s first gold medal at the 2019 African Games received the most praises. She won gold in high jump for Ghana at the Games on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

She is a product of Kumasi Girls Senior High School, and now a Student-Athlete at UCC where she plays hockey and basketball and won MVP at the Spriteball Basketball Championship with her Kumasi Girls winning gold.

Local based, Grace Obour also won bronze in the Women’s 400m.

Ornella (Nelly) Sathoud, the female boxer from USA lost her first fight and also commended the relay quartet of Flings Owusu-Agyapong, Gemma Acheampong, Deborah Acquah, and Halutie Hor.

The games which began on August 19-31 saw Ghana bag 14 medals at the end.

﻿BY JEMIMA KUATSINU