Worship and Prophetic Experience concert slated for August 2

Hundreds of gospel music lovers are expected to throng the Grace Dome of the Prophetic Hill Chapel (PHC) at Dome green Hill Street in Accra come August 2, for this year’s edition of Worship and Prophetic Experience.

Seasoned musicians billed to perform at the two day event dubbed ‘Ebenezer’ include, the ever gorgeous Esther Piesie, Jack Alolome, Evans Kwasi Nyarko and Pastor Godsway among others.

In an exclusive interview with Times Weekend in Accra yesterday, the General Overseer of PHC, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, urged the public to patronise the event which comes at no cost to experience the presence of God through music.

“I am very happy about this programme and I believe that it will be a memorable one,” he added.

He was of the conviction that no participant of the event would leave the same as lives would be transformed because praise and worship always attract the presence of God almighty.



