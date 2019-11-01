World Food Travel certifies Ms Hiamey to promote Ghana food tourism

The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) has certified Ms Annie Yayra Hiamey as its Ghana ambassador to promote the nation’s food tourism.

WFTA is the world’s leading authority on food and drink tourism.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of WFTA, Erik Wolf, stressed that Ms Hiamey “is the only one authorised from Ghana to represent our organisation to the media, public officials, government organisations, NGOs, trade professionals and even consumers.”

Ms Hiamey is currently working in partnership with the World Food Championships (WFC), to get Ghana’s food onto the world food ranking and partnership opportunities.

She is also the exclusive holder of a WFC National Partnership for Ghana that will enable the company conduct exclusive qualifiers, hosting certified judging classes, licensing official products, and creating state-endorsed teams for the event’s annual championship.

“WFTA takes certification of ambassadors very seriously. Before allowing someone to represent our organisation, we must be sure that an applicant is a good fit. Our reputation is at stake and we cannot afford to risk working with an unsuitable candidate.

“Ambassadors are free to organise their duties to represent our organisation in their areas. In the case of Annie Hiamey, she has been working with us to establish a FoodTreX Ghana event, which will take place in the United States,” the statement added.

The WFC is a year-long, worldwide search for the best team, home cooks or chefs in competition food sport that culminates in a multi-day high-stakes “food fight” to name the ultimate World Food Champion and award hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

The WFC culminates with a Final Table face-off where category champions brave potential elimination in front of a live audience and a discerning panel of culinary judges for the coveted $100,000 prize.

The Championship combines brands, entertainment, sports and culture like no other event.

BY JOHN VIGAH