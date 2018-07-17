World Cup has changed Russia – Infantino

GIANNI Infantino believes that the 2018 World Cup has wrought a sea change in international opinion about host nation Russia.

The president of world football federation FIFA told a media briefing that Russia itself, a nation of 144m people in a landmass of 17m sq.km, had been changed by the World Cup.

He said: “Russia has become a real football country, a country where football is not only the World Cup whose organisation has been excellent but where it has become part of the country’s dna, thanks to the performance of the national team but also where the infrastructure is extremely beautiful and efficient.

“The legacy will put Russia on the top of countries in football around the world because what has been built here is for the future and there are concrete plans to make sure the stadia will continue to live in this country.”

In fact, the modern game was introduced to the country by the English Charnock family at their textile mills in Orekhovo, near Moscow, in Tsarist days and the former Soviet Union won Olympic gold in 1956 and was a force in the World Cup from their finals debut in 1958.

Infantino continued to explain why he believed the world at large now looked at Russia with different eyes.

He said: “This World Cup has changed the perception of the world of Russia. Millions of people have been in Russia, in all the host cities, and everyone has discovered a beautiful country, a welcoming country, a country rich in culture and history of humankind.

“We have seen it and discovered it in all the cities. This has been a great adventure and I’m sure the hundreds of thousands who came have all enjoyed the welcoming atmosphere in Russia and I think a lot of preconceived opinions have changed thanks to this World Cup because everyone has seen the true nature of all the people here in Russia.” – AIPS