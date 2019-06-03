Works on Dansoman roads begin

Construction and repair works on about 25 kilometres of roads at Dansoman in Ablekuma West municipality is expected to commence today, to improve mobility in the area.

The six-month project, involves reconstruction of the Western Link Road, adjacent the Dansoman main road, and adjoining roads, in addition to asphalting of 12 kilometres of roads.

A local construction form, Oswald Investment Limited, is undertaking the project, which forms part of efforts by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to repair roads in the municipality.

At a brief sod-cutting ceremony on Friday, the Minister of Communications, and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, asked the constructors to ensure quality work and timely completion.

She recalled that the construction and repairs of roads in the area had been a necessity of the residents for some time, during which some of them had taken to the streets to register their displeasure.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, said the project When completed, would reduce traffic on the main Dansoman road, and bring relief to commuters, and those heading towards the central business district from Cape Coast.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful appealed to owners of buildings and fence walls, which would be demolished as part of the project, to cooperate with the authorities for the collective benefit.

She said other road and drainage projects were being negotiated and would be started in due time, to resolve flooding and related challenges in parts of the constituency.

Reaffirming her commitment to address the needs of the area, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful urged the constituents to exercise patience as the government had not turned a blind eye to their plight.

The Municipal Chief Executive, George Cyril Bray, said the government would not renege on its responsibilities, and would, therefore, need the corporation of the people to fulfil its mandate.



BY JONATHAN DONKOR