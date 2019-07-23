Work to protect existing parliamentary seats – NPP leadership urged

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Afigya-Kwabre South Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to the leadership of the party to design effective, efficient and pragmatic mechanisms that will protect the current parliamentary seats of the party.



He explained that the party should not allow blanket competition in the upcoming parliamentary primary to ensure that experienced Members of Parliament (MPs) were protected and maintained for the 2020 elections.



Speaking at the inauguration of the constituency polling station youth organisers at Kodie, he noted that the party needed the experience and expertise of its existing MPs to ensure a resounding victory in the 2020 elections.



The event was held under the theme: ‘Agenda 47/47 in Ashanti: The role of polling station youth organisers ‘.



“The party should not repeat past experiences, where unbridled competition in the parliamentary primaries of the party created divisions, acrimony and unnecessary tension in some constituencies, resulting in the loss of those seats.



“The party will be able to wrestle parliamentary seats from its opponents, only when there is peace, unity, and certainty among members in the existing constituencies.

“I urged government appointees and other party members who are interested to contest in existing parliamentary seats of the party to be cautious in their actions since that can create confusion and unnecessary tension that will create challenges for the party in 2020 elections.



“I appeal to the youth not to allow themselves to be influenced by money and other material things to change their existing MPs, but rather, they should support them to work for residents in the constituency.”



Francis Adomako, Ashanti Regional Organiser of NPP, said there is the need for the youth to rise up and support their MPs and constituency executives to work to retain power, though the government was doing well in all aspects of governance, in implementation of various social interventions, they could not guarantee win for the party in 2020 elections.



“The NDC has set in motion strong propaganda mechanism to discredit the government in the 2020 elections, and there is the need for the youth to device effective and efficient strategies to counter the attacks, we should not take NDC for granted,” he cautioned. -peacefmonline.com