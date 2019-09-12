‘Work to create more business opportunities along poultry industry value chain’
The West African sub-region has been advised to work assiduously to create more business opportunities along the poultry industry value chain.
It is important that stakeholders worked together to overcome impediments militating against the
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, the mayor said the various governments ought to encourage trading activities amongst themselves for job and wealth creation.
This was on the sideline of a visit by a high-powered Burkinabe delegation to the Feedmill Production Unit of Boris ‘B’ Farms and Veterinary Supplies Company Limited.
The 23-member delegation, led by
The Feedmill Production Unit exports about 17, 000 tonnes of the company’s
This is to empower Ghanaian farmers to be able “to produce locally what we eat in order to reduce food imports substantially”.
“There are investment opportunities in terms of
Burkina Faso, he said, had on