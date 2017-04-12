Work progresses on Kasoa-Amasaman road

Construction works on the 29-kilometre Kasoa-Amasaman road in the Ga West District in the Greater Accra Region is progressing steadily.

The GH¢12.4 million project, which was awarded to the Brazilian firm, Queiroz Galvao, is almost 50 per cent complete.

The government-funded project also included a replacement of the steel bridge over River Densu at Ayikai Doblo, a rural community near Amasaman, with a concrete one.

Work done so far included the construction of the concrete beams for the new bridge over the Densu River, completion of 15 culverts of different sizes and construction of gutters for the free flow of water.

In an interview, Mr Alhassan, a foreman with Queiroz said the objective was to provide a convenient alternative for motorists travelling from Kasoa to Amasaman.

He said the construction of the road along that stretch would enable the free flow of traffic from Amasaman, Ayikai Doblo, Ashalaja to Kasoa and its environs.

He said his outfit would ensure that all the projects were linked to each other to ensure quick movement for those who would use it.

The assembly member for Ashalaja, Rafick Attuqyaye Abdul Malik, said the Assembly was pleased with the level of work done so far and pledged its continuous support for the project.

Mr Attuquaye noted that the rehabilitation of the road would serve as a by-pass to ease traffic on the Achimota-Mallam Junction-Kasoa trunk road.

“The entire 33-kilometre Kasoa-Amasaman road would also be reconstructed, while the current Bailey bridge over the Densu River would be replaced with a concrete one,” he said.

He called for the tarring of the road from Amasaman, the district capital to Kasoa, to facilitate the transportation of people, goods and services and open up the area for development.



By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley