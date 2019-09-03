Women urged to actively participate in district level elections

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Afigya-Kwabre South Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged women to show keen interest and actively participate in the upcoming District Level elections to enable them be part of local governance and decision making process in their communities.

“Women played crucial roles in good governance, democratic dispensation and rule of law in their localities and the national level and should take keen interest to imbibe them in their communities.”

Odeneho Appiah was speaking at the opening of a workshop for the Women’s Wing of the party at Kodie to prepare them ahead of the campaign for the 2020 general election as they had critical roles to play in maintaining peace, stability and security.

He advised them to be abreast with the various social intervention policies and programmes the government was implementing and conduct effective door-to-door campaign to win more members for the party by explaining to them.

Odeneho Appiah indicated that the various social interventions had improved livelihoods in the communities and they should attest to them in their door-to-door campaigns to make the party and the government attractive to floating voters, first time voters and their political opponents.

He noted that the recent attacks on the police in the line of duty was an attack on the country’s democracy, good governance and rule of law and it was important for all who believed in the democratic dispensation and cherished peace, stability and security to rise up and speak against it.

“It is the responsibility of women to talk to their children, husbands, brothers, sisters, other relatives and relations to desist from criminal activities and report those involved to the authorities to ensure peace, security and stability.

“Law enforcement is crucial in the fight against crime and it is important for the security agencies and the justice delivery system to strengthen their capacities and ensure criminals are appropriately dealt with to serve as deterrent to others, I appeal to women to be mindful of their health and desist from acts that can endanger their wellbeing.

Christian Adu-Poku, the District Chief Executive, said women had critical roles to play in the campaign process to enable the party win the 2020 elections and that the government was working hard to improve the socio-economic conditions of the citizenry. -GNA