Woman dies in galamsey pit

Patricia Morrison,a seamstress, 35, died as she plunged into an illegal mining (galamsey) pit while driving a taxi cab, at Abease, a suburb of Cyanide, in the Tarkwa municipality of the Western Region, Monday night.

Patricia, was learning how to drive when the accident occurred while the driver of the taxi cab , Andrew Addoh, 21, and Dorothy Adakwa, escaped death.

The Tarkwa police revealed to The Ghanaian Times that the driver of the taxi cab, Addoh, 28, gave the vehicle to Andrew for washing and, he (Andrew), ‘picked’ the two ladies, Patricia and Dorothy, an apprentice, for the driving escapades, leading to the tragedy.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tarkwa Government Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, at the time of going to press, the Ghana National Fire Service was still making frantic efforts to retrieve the submerged taxi cab.

Briefing The Ghanaian Times, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said at about 9.45pm on Monday, April 24, Andrew, was driving a Daewoo taxi cab with Patricia the deceased and Dorothy on board, heading towards Abease in the Tarkwa township.

On reaching a section of the road, Andrew said Patricia took over the driving and the vehicle veered off the road, plunging into a galamsey pit filled with stagnant water.

“The vehicle submerged but Andrew and Dorothy were rescued unhurt from the water. All efforts to save Patricia failed and she eventually got drowned. The body was retrieved on Tuesday and sent to the mortuary,” ASP Adiku told The Ghanaian Times, adding that Andrew and his brother, Francis were in police custody while investigations continued.

From Clement Adzei Boye, Sekondi