Wise can return when united – Skipper

The skipper of Sekondi Eleven Wise Football Club, Prince Opoku, has called on the club’s centenary anniversary planning committee to as a matter of urgency bring back all disgruntled past and present management members of the club and supporters as they push for the return of the club to elite football.

The 1960 Ghana Premier League champions have dropped from the elite division of Ghana football to the third tier.

Known as the ‘Western Show Boys’, the club is celebrating its centenary in April and skipper Opoku believes the festivity should be used to narrow the ranks in the club to enable it fight a common cause of returning the team to the elite division.

In a chat with the Times Sports, Opoku, who led a candlelight procession and picnic from Esikado to Effia Nkwanta and back to Esikado with some members of the anniversary planning committee, said the club has suffered from the misunderstanding and apathy of supporters and previously committed management and board members.

The weekend’s procession and picnic forms part of activities lined up to commemorate the occasion.

“Growing up as a young child, it was always a joy watching XI Wise play. The whole city of Sekondi was often awashed with the red and white colours of the club.”

He said “successive managements have tried putting their shoulders to the wheel to help revive the fortunes of the club and bring it back to where it belong but it has not been easy. It shows how deep the problem is but there must be finality on the matter.”

“When the “Akaraka Chii, Akaraka Choo” boys are in town, football is alive and the whole of city of Sekondi and its environs come alive. It’s so strong that economic activities after affected and there is excitement everywhere.”

The club’s skipper appealed to the current management, the planning committee and the club’s Life Patron who doubles as the Chief of Esikado to bring every actor together to make their presence felt in that part of the country.

He added that the playing body was ready to do whatever it takes to bring back the club to the top but cannot do it without the support of everyone.

“Returning Sekondi XI Wise to the Premier League would be one of the most cherished moments of my life and I cannot wait for that day to come’.”

