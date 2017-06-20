Winners of MTN Heroes of Change call on CEO

The winners of this year’s MTN Heroes of Change Season Three programme yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Ghana, Ebenezer Asante at MTN Head Office in Accra.

It was to familiarise with him and expressed gratitude to the management of MTN for the company’s support to their respective organisations.

In all 10 people emerged winners in The MTN Heroes of Change in categories such as education, health and economic empowerment.

As part of the programme, the award winners were ushered round the various departments of MTN to learn at first hand the operations of the company.

Addressing the award winners, Mr Asante said he was impressed about the performance of this year’s award winners, saying “even though I wasn’t there physically, virtually I was there with you and very impressed with what I saw and later read, monitoring the event. It was a great success.”

The MTN CEO lauded the award winners for their contributions to society and the development of the country.

“With a great sense of pride I wish to congratulate you all for your contributions towards the development of our country. The very important contributions you are making for the advancement of society have been duly recognized by MTN and the country as a whole,” Mr Asante said.

He noted that the award winners never thought of their personal pleasure but sacrificed for humanity were never daunted by the challenges they faced in helping the poor in society.

“I want to take this opportunity to salute your great display of MTN value of can-do leadership and innovation. Your selflessness and commitment in making our communities a better place is admirable. Your projects are making a great impact and helping create endless opportunities for many people,” Mr Asante said.

In a brief background about the MTN Heroes of Change, the CEO said MTN developed the programme to identify and recognize unsung heroes who were making a difference in their communities.

He said the programme was also to encourage others to emulate individuals who were impacting positively on society through the little resources they have.

“Since the launch, we have seen the efforts of amazing people such as you, who bring hope to our communities and to individuals who have no hope,” Mr Asante said.

The Award winners expressed gratitude to MTN for the support and also recognizing them for the work they were doing to help humanity.

They said the MTN Heroes of Change programme had brought them and their activities into limelight.

The overall winner in this year’s MTN Heroes of Change Season Three took home a GH¢100,000 cash prize, winners who won the various categories took home GH¢30,000 cash prize each and the other winners took home GH¢10,000 each.

By Kingsley Asare