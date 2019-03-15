Winneba Varsity closed down!

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has been closed down indefinitely upon a directive from the Central Regional Security Council (REGSEC).



It followed the chaotic confrontation between students of the school and police personnel deployed here yesterday.





Students from the Winneba and Ajumako campuses of the university were given up to 6pm yesterday to vacate their various halls of residence as well as premises of the university.





There was huge police presence led by the Central Regional Police Commander to enforce the directive of the Regional Security Council.





In the ensuing confrontation, the students damaged the windscreen of a police vehicle and destroyed some properties belonging to the university.

For three days in a row, the students have been demonstrating on campus for the sacking of three lecturers from the university.

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, who announced the decision of REGSEG explained that, the decision was to protect life and property on campus.

He stated that, the move was to ensure there was no form of chaotic scene and urged all to abide by the directive.





During yesterday’s protest, the police fired tear gas to disperse the students at various locations within the university.





Some of the students are however blaming the police for unprofessional conduct by first firing tear gas into the protestors.



They stated that the action of the police infuriated them and they started pelting stones at the police.

The students believed the police acted irresponsibly as they fired the tear gas without any provocation from the students.

Later at a gathering with the students, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Markins urged the students to remain calm and said that everything was under control.





He said that, he had met with the sacked lecturers and asked them to write a petition to the Varsity Council for reinstatement.





He gave a counter statement with regard to the closure of the university and said that, the school remains open.





That statement, however, infuriated some of staff on campus as they asked the stake of the MP in the whole controversies surrounding UEW.

They contend that, any decision arrived at with regard to the closure or otherwise lie within the purview of REGSEC.

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has been embroiled in constant confusion for some time now which saw the dismissal of the then Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor Avoke and six others.

The dismissal resulted in the university going through a series of litigation at the court.

The recent protest and subsequent shut down of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) is due to the dismissal of three lecturers of the university.

The dismissed staff are Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh, Principal of the College of Languages Education at Ajumako, Dr Frimpong Kaakyire Dukuh the local president of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and Dr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, a former alumni president who was representing the alumni on the University Council.

Dr Kaakyire Duku according to management initiated a court action together with six other staff.

The university said that he did not exhaust the internal structures for settling dispute, before he proceeded to court and used the institutional time to go to court without seeking official permission.

