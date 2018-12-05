Wilder: I can’t wait for rematch with Tyson Fury

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he “can’t wait” to face Tyson Fury again, following their controversial draw in Los Angeles last Saturday.

Wilder twice knocked down Fury during the fight, but many observers felt the Briton should have won.

And Fury, 30, said he thought the 33-year-old American would try to avoid a rematch with him “at all costs.”

In a post on Instagram, Wilder claimed he was the “more aggressive fighter and landed the more effective punches”.

He added: “At the end of the day, boxing wins. The fans are the real winner and I can’t wait for Wilder Fury 2.”

Saturday’s fight was scored 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113, with Alejandro Rochin the judge who had the American as the winner.

Fury said he had “never seen a worse decision in my life” and described it as a “gift” for his opponent.

His promoter Frank Warren said he and the British Boxing Board of Control would write to the WBC demanding another bout.

Fury was also backed by a number of former world champions, including Floyd Mayweather, Lennox Lewis, Tony Bellew and Carl Froch.

He was floored in the ninth and final rounds, meaning they were scored 10-8 in Wilder’s favour.

Wilder acknowledged Fury was at his best, but said he (Wilder) was not, adding: “I still managed to get the job done.”

His trainer Jay Deas said earlier he wanted his fighter to take on Fury again before a potential bout with IBF, WBO and WBA champion Anthony Joshua. – BBC