Wilder, Fury fight fixed for Dec

Tyson Fury has announced negotiations for a December fight against Deontay Wilder are “very close to being done.”

Fury (26-0, 19 KOs), 29, takes on Francesco Pianeta on August 18 on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s fight in Belfast against Luke Jackson.

The Manchester boxer returned to the ring in June for the first time since becoming world heavyweight champion back in November 2015 with a dominant victory over Sefer Seferi.

Now, Fury takes on Pianeta in his second comeback fight before eyeing a world title shot against WBC holder Wilder later this year.

“I can confirm me and Deontay Wilder are in negotiations, very close to being done,” Fury said on social media.

“I can reveal negotiations are going very strong for December. We are almost done with this deal.

“But I won’t be looking over Francesco Pianeta. He’s going to give me the right fight, and the right work to prepare me for Deontay Wilder.

“I’ve got to flatten him first, and then Wilder, let’s dance.

“Prepare well, let’s get the deal done and then I’m going to knock you [Wilder] spark out too.”

Fury is a former heavyweight world champion after claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO with points victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

It is currently unknown where a potential bout between Wilder and Fury would take place, but the latter hinted it will take place in either Las Vegas or New York. – ESPN