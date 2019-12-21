Why I want to join Gye Nyame Entertainment- Highĺife Artìste Benji reveals

One of Ghana’s promising highlife sensation, Quabena Benji, has expressed interest in signing for the Gye Nyame Entertainment record label.

The ‘2sure’ hitmaker, has revealed his affection for the record label for solely promoting highlife music and artistes in the country.

Citing reasons for his interest in joining the label, the multi talented artiste said Gye Nyame was the only record label that truly recognised Ghanaian highlife musicians, something he saw as very positive.

For him, most record labels in the country only focus on other genres to the neglect of highlife talents, a situation which sometimes forces young talents to switch genres.

According to Quabena Benji, the eagerness of Gye Nyame label to export the highlife genre internationally makes the label very attractive and “if I should one day win the hearts of owners of the label, working hand in hand with other artistes in the Gye Nyame music family to achieve the dreams of the label will be the only thing in my heart.”

“With the kind of exposure artistes on the label enjoy, the provision of adequate training and incentives, and this really enhance their capabilities in producing quality music and I don’t see any artiste turning down an offer from them,” he said.

Benji added his dream as a highlife musician falls directly in the vision of the label and teaming up would be a good start in his career.

“I normally don’t disclose such feelings or wish, but sincerely speaking, I pray I get signed on Gye Nyame Entertainment. I strongly believe this will take the successful brand I’ve managed to build this far (independently) to the next level,” he said.