Who’s next for Dogboe? …WBO yet to name opponent

Ghana’s world championship campaigner, Isaac Dogboe, has reiterated his ambitions of ruling the world in his weight division as he prepares feverishly for his next fight.

But who wants to mount the ring with him is what is becoming a headache for the boxer and his management as well as the World Boxing Organisation (WBO).

The World Boxing Council (WBC) World Youth Silver featherweight title holder is set to fight on Saturday, June 3 in a final eliminator to the WBO bantamweight championship at a venue yet to be determined.

But the sanctioning body, WBO is yet to name an opponent for the Ghanaian holder of its international version of the super bantamweight title after an earlier world title opportunity against American champion; Jessie Gabriel Magdaleno for April 23 was cancelled.

A second fight against a local opponent, Edward Kambassi, supposed to keep him active was also cancelled due to failure by organizers to meet some promotional and managerial demands.

A number of local boxers have since challenged him but sadly, have all become bluffs as their management fail to meet demands of final eliminators or not captured in the top 10 ranking of the WBO.

But all these notwithstanding, Team Dogboe appears composed and have fixed their eyes on the ultimate, preferring to intensify their preparation rather than being bothered by these development.

Paul Dogboe, trainer of the boxer told the Times Sports yesterday that the WBO has decided to replace an opponent (name withheld) initially named as Dogboe’s challenger for the June 3 final eliminator.

“Currently, we have been given just the date by the WBO but we have no idea about who Isaac will fight and where the WBO would want the fight to be staged. We are training as usual in order not to be caught unaware.”

Explaining the withdrawal of the initial challenger for the fight, Paul said, ‘the WBO felt the final eliminator should be contested by boxers in a certain class because the winner could potentially be a world champion and since the opponent was not captured in that bracket, they felt the need to replace him with a boxer who is in the top ranking of the WBO.’

Dogboe is presently in the top 10 ranking of the WBO after winning the WBO Africa, Oriental and International titles in addition to the WBC silver featherweight title and was also adjudged the WBO Africa boxer of the year 2016.

Paul said his ward was ready to fight any boxer in the weight division to prove he is the best.

“If you want the world to see what you are made of, then you have to fight the best to achieve that and we are ready for any opponent the world over. Isaac wants to beat the best to become the world champion.”

