Where to go this X’Mas﻿

It’s Christmas season, and for your reveling experience, The Spectator Agoro brings you a brief of where to party this festive period.

Citi FM to thrill music lovers on December 24 with December 2 Remember concert at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, featuring Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Dhope Nation, Kuami Eugene, Tulenkey, Praye, Okyeame Kwame and many others.

The people of Kumasi will have their share of Obrafuor’s Pae Mu Ka @20 Concert on December 24, at Miklin Hotel in Kumasi, with supporting performances from Tic, Samini, Stonebwoy, Guru, Joey B, Patapaa, and Strongman among others.

It will be the turn of the people of Sunyani, as Obrafour and other top musicians storm there with Pae Mu Ka @20, at Tyco City.

Sarkodie will be in his element at the Unstoppable edition of Rapperholic concert set to take place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, on December 25.

To celebrate Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of creatives & entrepreneurs, an event dubbed Afrochella will be lit at the the El-Wak Sports Stadium with performances from Tiwa Savage of Nigeria, Samini, and many others On December 28.

Afro Nation concert rocks the capital city, Accra, from December 27-30, at Laboma Beach, with top artistes like, Alkaline, Burna Boy, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Medikal, KiDi, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay, Olamide, Wizkid, and D’Banj, among others.

Night of 1026 laughs happening on December 26, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre will feature comedians like, Gordons, Clemeto Suarez, Jacinta a comedienne, Basket Mouth, Akpororo, Lekzy De Comic, OB Amponsah, and Bovi.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme