Lifestyle

Where to go this X’Mas﻿

December 21, 2019
0 571 1 minute read

It’s Christmas season, and for your reveling experience, The Spectator Agoro brings you a brief of where to party this festive period.

  • Citi FM to thrill music lovers on December 24 with December 2 Remember concert at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, featuring Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Dhope Nation, Kuami Eugene, Tulenkey, Praye, Okyeame Kwame and many others.
  • The people of Kumasi will have their share of Obrafuor’s Pae Mu Ka @20 Concert on December 24, at Miklin Hotel in Kumasi, with supporting performances from Tic, Samini, Stonebwoy, Guru, Joey B, Patapaa, and Strongman among others.
  • It will be the turn of the people of Sunyani, as Obrafour  and other top musicians storm there with Pae Mu Ka @20, at Tyco City.
  • Sarkodie will be in his element at the Unstoppable edition of Rapperholic concert set to take place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, on December 25.
  • To celebrate Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of creatives & entrepreneurs, an event dubbed Afrochella will be lit at the the El-Wak Sports Stadium with performances from Tiwa Savage of Nigeria, Samini, and many others On December 28.
  • Afro Nation concert rocks the capital city, Accra, from December 27-30, at Laboma Beach, with top artistes like, Alkaline, Burna Boy, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Medikal, KiDi, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay, Olamide, Wizkid, and D’Banj, among others.
  • Night of 1026 laughs happening on December 26, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre will feature comedians like, Gordons, Clemeto Suarez, Jacinta a comedienne, Basket Mouth, Akpororo, Lekzy De Comic, OB Amponsah, and Bovi.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Show More

Related Articles

Engage content writers- Goldmann urges gospel artistes ﻿

December 21, 2019

Joe Mettle thrills patrons at ‘Love Gift’

December 21, 2019

Christmas on the mountain: Top stars storm Kwahu for Bliss on the Hills

December 21, 2019

Why I want to join Gye Nyame Entertainment- Highĺife Artìste Benji reveals

December 21, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close