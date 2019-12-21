Lifestyle
Where to go this X’Mas
It’s Christmas season, and for your reveling experience, The Spectator Agoro brings you a brief of where to party this festive period.
- Citi FM to thrill music lovers on December 24 with December 2 Remember concert at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, featuring Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Dhope Nation, Kuami Eugene, Tulenkey, Praye, Okyeame Kwame and many others.
- The people of Kumasi will have their share of Obrafuor’s Pae Mu Ka @20 Concert on December 24, at Miklin Hotel in Kumasi, with supporting performances from Tic, Samini, Stonebwoy, Guru, Joey B, Patapaa, and Strongman among others.
- It will be the turn of the people of Sunyani, as Obrafour and other top musicians storm there with Pae Mu Ka @20, at Tyco City.
- Sarkodie will be in his element at the Unstoppable edition of Rapperholic concert set to take place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, on December 25.
- To celebrate Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of creatives & entrepreneurs, an event dubbed Afrochella will be lit at the the El-Wak Sports Stadium with performances from Tiwa Savage of Nigeria, Samini, and many others On December 28.
- Afro Nation concert rocks the capital city, Accra, from December 27-30, at Laboma Beach, with top artistes like, Alkaline, Burna Boy, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Medikal, KiDi, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay, Olamide, Wizkid, and D’Banj, among others.
- Night of 1026 laughs happening on December 26, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre will feature comedians like, Gordons, Clemeto Suarez, Jacinta a comedienne, Basket Mouth, Akpororo, Lekzy De Comic, OB Amponsah, and Bovi.
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme