Western Region launches International Day of Peace

The 2019 Western Regional International Day of Peace has been launched with a call on all stakeholders in Ghana to contribute to peace for rapid development.

The Western Regional Deputy Minister, Ms Gifty E. Kusi, said the launch was very relevant, because it would contribute largely towards the vision for the region to promote investment and job creation in an atmosphere of peace.

She said the rising chieftaincy and land disputes in the region had the potential to deter investors from visiting the region.

Ms Kusi stated that government would continue to build a prosperous society to create opportunities for all citizens, reward creativity, honesty and hard work, adding “the goal is to provide transformational leadership where there is discipline and fairness, and where people go about their lives in a free and responsible manner.”

Ms Kusi advised the Regional Peace Council to team up well with the Regional House of Chiefs and other relevant stakeholders to see to the resolution of disputes to enhance peace in the region and beyond.

The chairman of the Western Regional Peace Council, Rev. John E. Kwofie, in his welcome address, entreated humanity to commit to peace above all differences, and to contribute to building a culture of peace.

He said the launch would be followed by a series of activities ranging from education, arts, social justice, sports, health, environment, neighbourhood issues, service for others and other related issues to build peace.

Rev. Kwofie lamented over the predominantly chieftaincy and land disputes that were impeding development in the communities because these disputes could be a big hindrance to investors coming into the region to develop the areas.

He said the week-long activities would include radio talk shows on peace, visits to some selected traditional areas, Friday Muslim prayer, visiting the refugee camps in the region and finally ending the celebration on Sunday with Christian prayers in all churches.

FROM PETER GBAMBILA-SEKONDI