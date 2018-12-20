Western region gets new boxing ring

The Western Regional Boxing Committee will hold a special amateur boxing championship between the Greater Accra and Western regions on Boxing Day at Amanful, a suburb of the region.

The event will be used to outdoor a new boxing ring and other boxing equipment presented to the body by the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr Peter Zwennes.

The gesture, according to Mr Twintoh Walker, President of the Western Regional Boxing Committee (WRBC) was the GBA Trust Emporium Limited and managers of the Bukom Boxing Arena’s, way of supporting boxing in the region.

Mr Walker expressed gratitude to the two bodies for the presentation which he told the Times Sports would go a long way to boost boxing in the region.

“Before the presentation, it was always a difficult task organising championships because we lacked the equipment needed. With this new ring, boxing will become a very popular and regular sport among our people.”

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Regional Boxing Outreach Committee has held its maiden meeting in the Western region.

Mr Twintoh Walker, who supplied the committee with stationery to aid its work, said the appointments were done in consultation and approval by the Western Regional Sport Director, Mr Jeffery K. Owusu Manzan.

Mr Walker, who doubles as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walker King Promotions disclosed that the committee has been financially supported by the GBA to undertake a series of training programmes in Accra.

Reading his solidarity message at the meeting, the Western Regional Sports Director, Mr Owusu Manzan commended Mr Walker for his effort to sustain the sport in the region and urged the Committee to keep proper accounts.

The committee with a four-year term of office has as Chairman, Sidick Shardow; Vice Chairman, Stephen Sekyi; Secretary, Evans Odei Gyamfi; Public Relations Officer (P.R.O), Kwesi Koomson; Treasurer, George Henry and Arthur Ayansu, Organiser.

The rest are Kwame Akoto, representative of the National Sports Authority W/R; a representative of the Regional Coordinating Council; STMA representative, Ernest Kwokwago; Technical Director, Emmanuel K.O. Adjei and trainer, Mr. Kwesi Ackon.

The Western Regional Boxing Promotion Committee (WRBPC) of the GBA also has as Chairman (Acting), Twintoh Walker; Vice Chairman/ P.R.O. Joseph .E. Oti Mensah; Secretary, Victor Thompson; Treasurer , Kweku Sagoe; Organiser, Nana Kumi; member, Wisdom Adzapo; representative of S.T.M.A; Emmanuel K.O. Adjei and Carlis Walker, members.

BY ANDREW NORTEY