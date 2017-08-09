Western rain line to be completed 2020 – Joe Ghartey

The Minister of Railways Development, Mr Joe Ghartey has given the assurance that the Western rain line project would be completed before the end of 2020.

Mr Ghartey disclosed that more than 200 companies so far, from Ghana, the United States of America, Switzerland, Germany, China and other countries, had shown interest in the development of railways, by submitting proposals.

This, he said, would be in fulfilment of the pledge made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, before the December 2016 Elections to develop a modern railway network with strong economic linkages.

That is intended to overhaul the Western and Eastern rail lines to facilitate the haulage of bauxite, manganese, cocoa, cement, iron ore and other bulk commodities as well as the transportation of people.

Mr Joe Ghartey was addressing a durbar of chiefs and people at Bibiani, held in honour of President Akufo-Addo, at the commencement of his three-day tour of the Western Region.

He said the selection of the companies, who would undertake the rehabilitation and construction of the Western rail line, would be done in accordance with laid down rules for competitive bidding to ensure value-for-money.

“We have already started the design of the Western Rail line from Kojokrom to Tarkwa,” he explained. “The transportation of bauxite from Awaso has been incorporated into the design.”

The minister noted that one of the tragedies of Ghana’s post-colonial development was the neglect of the country’s railways.

“One of the things our country should have focused on was the development of its railway. Railways bring jobs, development, and uplift communities but Ghana’s railway system has collapsed,” he said.

“President Akufo-Addo, through the establishment of the Ministry of Railways Development, has indicated that he wants to revive the railway sector and has put persons from the Western Region to take charge of it. We will not disappoint. We will surely deliver,” he added.

