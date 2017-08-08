Western-North Region to be created soon – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday assured the chiefs and people of the Western Region that processes for the creation of the Western –North Region is on course, announcing that the Council of State will meet on the matter next week.

“I have received the petitions on the creation of the Western north and other places and has forwarded them to the Council of State and we will meet on August 26. The good news is that the idea has been described as good,” he said.

Addressing a durbar at Bibiani to begin his six-day tour of the Western and Central regions, President Akufo-Addo explained that the Constitution demands that before a new region was created, a petition should be sent to the President who would then forward the petition to the Council of State, for advice.

A Commission of Enquiry would then be formed to collate views from the people in the area and then make recommendations to the president.

This, he indicated, would be followed by a referendum saying “I hope by the grace of God, the verdict will be 100 per cent.

“For the first time in the Fourth Republic, we are creating a new region. Indeed, we have taken solid steps. I need your support so that we do it and restore the past glory of Ghana. I have said it that Ghana is not a poor country.”

Among other interventions, the President said the cocoa industry would be revitalised to improve the economy of the country, predicting production target to hit the one million tonne mark.

Reiterating that the government had good plans and programmes for Ghanaians, he assured that the free SHS programme would take- off in September this year.

He also announced that the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development would by October this year, begin the processes to upgrade the Bibiani-Anhwiaso- Bekwai District to a municipality.

The Omanhene of Sefwi Anhwiaso, Ogyeahowo Yaw Gyebi II expressed the hope that the petition for the creation of the Western-North region would be expedited by the Council of State assuring “we are ready for the Commission.”

“We will vote 100 per cent in the referendum,” he added.

Ogyeahowo Gyebi explained that the petition for the creation of a new region in the Western Region was not a separatist move, but to promote democracy and development.

He lauded the introduction of the joint military-police taskforce against galamsey, saying the taskforce is helping to save the environment and protect the forest, adding that about 500 hectares of farms had been replanted.

This, the chief believed, would also provide more jobs for the youth in the area.

From Bibiani, President Akufo- Addo made a brief stop-over at Denkyira Obuasi and attended a durbar organised by the chiefs and people of Wassa Akropong.

His visit to that town is significant following the recent lynching of a military officer by the residents of the town who mistook him for an armed robber.

Today, he will interact with the people of Tarkwa- Nsuaem, Half Assini, visit the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in Ellembelle and finally address another durbar at Axim.

On Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo will pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Essikdo, Nana Kobina Nketsiah, visit patients and staff at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital before interacting with traders at the Market Circle in the Central Busines District of Sekondi -Takoradi.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, BIBIANI