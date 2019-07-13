We’re not afraid to lose 2020 elections – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boateng, has stated that the party does not fear being voted out of power in the upcoming general elections in 2020 since the NPP is not a party that can be threatened with being voted out of power and will not be the first time.



He rubbished the threats of voting out the party out of power simply because it has not been able to honour some of its promises, the failure of the government to honour its promises is not justifiable and the electorate should stop threatening the party of being kicked out of power.



Critics of the NPP have listed a litany of campaign promises the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration is yet to fulfill, with less than a-year-and-a-half for the next elections which promises to be keenly contested between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), one of such promises is the allocation of $1million per constituency every year, which the government has failed to honour almost three years into its reign.



According to Nana Boahen, “let us have our peace of mind with the everyday threat that the party will be voted out of power in the 2020 elections, go and sing the song to the marines because the NPP government is not afraid to lose power in 2020, the government is not the least afraid of the thumbs of those who feel dissatisfied with its performance. “I’m not saying we are angels and have done everything that is expected of us, we’re still in the processes of developing the country but that refrain of, we’ll vote you out of power, we’ll vote you out of power must stop, who in the NPP fears the thumb of voters?



“You don’t create the impression that the NPP has not done this or that, the government has not honoured its promise of giving $1million to each constituency, the party will be voted out, the ordinary person’s child now goes to senior high school for free and he or she values that, you think that this is not a remarkable achievement and you downplay this kind of achievement,” Nana Boahen posited –kasapafmonline.com