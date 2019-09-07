We’re focused to deliver on our mandate – NPP

The Chairman of the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has given the assurance that the government of the NPP is focused and no amount of vile propaganda can distract it from delivering on its mandate.

“The nation would have developed even faster if Nana Akufo-Addo had become the president in 2009, and since he assumed office as the president, he has been able to put many things right, and he and the party are on course to make turnaround the fortunes of the country by making the economy stronger.

Speaking at a workshop for NPP women organisers at Afigya Kwabre South Constituency on Friday under the theme: ‘Election 2020-The role of polling station women organisers,’ Odeneho Appiah explained that the country’s economy was in tatters due to the incompetent manner the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) managed the affairs of the state from 2009 to 2016, but the NPP government was focused and working hard to save the economy from collapse.

According to him, “the President’s record of providing jobs cannot be matched by the NDC administration, he resolved the power crisis and introduced some flagship policies, social intervention programmes and projects to ameliorate the plight of the citizenry,” and he commended the president and the leadership “for their hard work, commitment, dedication, determination, patriotism and visionary leadership that has suddenly resulted in the transformation of our country”.

“Our nation needed President Nana Akufo-Addo urgently in political office to benefit from him and has shown that he is a caring, focused, patriotic and hardworking leader and he must be assisted and supported to transform our nation.

“I appeal to our members, supporters, well wishers and the faithful especially the polling station women organisers, to embrace hard work, commitment, dedication, determination and focus by campaigning vigorously for the president and the party to ensure victory in 2020,” Odeneho Appiah admonished. -asempanews.com