‘We’re demystifying EC’

Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) has stated that the commission is being demystified and brought to the doorstep of stakeholders and the EC will not only wait for them, rather it will take the initiative to visit people and organisations it works with.

“As part of efforts to build a solid institution that will be trusted by stakeholders, we are fostering strong collaboration and soliciting support and assistance through visitation,

run open door policy devoid of secrecy to discuss challenges and measures to address them.



“We have implemented a number of activities, such as referendum, by-election and consultation of Representation of the People Amendment Act, it could not have been done without their support,” Mrs Mensa noted.



She made this known when she led a team of commissioners of the EC to pay a courtesy call on management of Citi FM /Citi Television in Accra which included her two deputies, Samuel Tettey, in-charge of Operations, and Dr Bossman Asare, in-charge of Corporate Services.



Mrs Mensa reiterated the commission’s frantic efforts to ensure Election 2020 was peaceful, fair, free, credible, transparent, adding that the commission has put together a litany of activity calendar, a strategic plan, and budget to ensure electoral events were rolled out efficiently, effectively, professionally and smoothly.



“We’re undertaking reforms, standardising operations of departments with assistance and support of institutions to make us vibrant, we did not have a scheme of service, now we are doing a lot to motivate staff, tap professional competence of local technology companies to successfully run electoral events.”



Samuel Atta-Mensah, the Managing Director of CitiFM/ Citi Television urged the EC to employ modern technologies to tabulate results to reduce incidence of agitation and anxiety during elections. –gna.org