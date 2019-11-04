‘We’ll win more world titles, ﻿ Olympic medals for Ghana’

Yakubu Abdul Razak, newly-elected Vice President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association (GKBA), is rallying the support of all stakeholders of the fistic sport in this country in pursuit of the new administration’s lofty targets to annex more world titles and international achievements in the next four years.

Mr Yakubu is part of the new GKBA executive which were elected and sworn into office after successful congress last Wednesday at the Accra Sports Staadium which saw Raja Owusu-Ansah emerge as the new President of the association.

Other elected officers included Samuel Nii Aryitey Mensah as treasurer and Ebenezer Acheampong, Isaac Aikins, Stephen Akrong as well as Kofi Taylor, all to a 4-year term.

“I am so happy today that the people have confidence in me to vote for me to become the Vice President of Ghana Kickboxing Association because they know the good work I can do for them,” Yakubu Abdul Razak told sports journalists after the congress.

“I’m already into boxing promotion so they have confidence in me that if I come to kickboxing I can also help the new president so that we can establish high standards for the sport, develop and organise more events in Ghana. We want to assure Ghanaians that during our term in office, they should expect more world titles and Olympic gold medals in Ghana from kickboxing. Indeed, we want to show that not only boxing can bring world titles, kickboxing can even do better,” the new GKBA Veep stated.

Mr. Yakubu also said that the team are so determined to succeed that they are wasting no time at all to get down to business, all in their bid to take the sport to higher heights in a short time, including inculcating it into school sports to tap talents at tender ages.

“We have to target one thing at a time and the first thing we have to do is to get our national team. My colleagues and myself on the new board will have our first meeting next month and plan the way forward for our national team, when to hold individual championship to select athletes for our national team after which we move forward to the next stage; all in a bid to make kickboxing a very big sport in Ghana,” he disclosed.

“I’m urging all coaches and fighters to get serious with their training and to be prepared and ready at all times because the new board will work hard to ensure regular fight promotions and international exposure for the best fighters,” he assured.

