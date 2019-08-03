We’ll take all our seats from NPP – Boamah Otokunor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is targeting majority seats in the next Parliament after the December 2020 general election.

The strategy is to capture more parliamentary seats in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) strongholds to increase NDC’s seats to 170 in parliament as part of the party’s agenda, and opened parliamentary nominations in all constituencies across the country, effective July 12.

According to Boamah Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, he was hopeful only vibrant and results-oriented candidates would be elected for the primaries saying, “We will take all our seats from the NPP to get a two-thirds majority in parliament since the NDC has a solid, credible and realistic campaign message and the party is poised for victory in the 2020 elections.

“The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a party specialised in confusion, lies and deception, Ghanaians will make a big mistake if they vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP again, we are convinced given the strategies put in place with a marketable candidate like former President John Mahama, the 2020 elections will be ‘cool chop’,” Mr Otokunor touted.

On what aspirants have to do, the Deputy General Secretary noted that “all aspirants must satisfy the constitutional requirement which qualifies one to be a Member of Parliament, all aspirants must also satisfy the requirements of the party, no one will be disqualified based on normal procedural errors, the parliamentary primaries are expected to take place on August 24, at all the 275 constituencies across the country,” Mr Otokunor disclosed. -myjoyonline.com