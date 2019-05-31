We’ll deliver factories in every district before 2020 elections–Gifty Ohene-Konadu

Gifty Ohene-Konadu, the National Coordinator for the One-District-One-Factory project, has assured that the government is on course to deliver factories in every district of the country before the 2020 general election.



According to her, fruitful engagement with stakeholders had positioned the secretariat in a firm manner to collaborate and to bring forth several factories as promised.



In an interview at the launch of the Akuapem Gold Agro Processing Limited Plantation and Construction of an avocado factory at Akyem Nkroso in the Eastern Region, Madam Ohene-Konadu, National Coordinator of 1D1F, Madam Gifty Ohene-Konadu was optimistic her secretariat would deliver as promised by the government.



“The president needs to be commended for the initiative because it has gingered the spirit of entrepreneurship in the citizenry, we have received many proposals from the business entities and we are grateful to Ghanaians for their assistance and support, I assure them we are going to deliver the one-district-one factory project in every district before the 2020 elections, we are working earnestly to make sure they are all ready by the stipulated time.



“I do not want to go into the numbers now and we should not be worried about figures now, we told Ghanaians we will give them factories in every district and I want to tell them to wait patiently because we are on it and we will deliver as promised before the 2020 elections,” Madam Ohene-Konadu touted. –citinewsroom.com