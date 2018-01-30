We’ll break down barriers facing women – President

The government is committed to addressing the barriers and challenges facing women to enable them to actively contribute to national development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured.

The President believes that the high level of poverty in the country can best be addressed through increased political participation and economic empowerment of women.

Speaking at the Gender and Development Initiative Awards (GADIA) Night last Friday, President Akufo-Addo expressed the government’s commitment to the fulfillment of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 on gender equality.

He said 51 per cent of the Ghanaian population was women, stressing that empowering more female in leadership, political and economic areas would guarantee an improvement in the living condition of majority of the country’s population.

President Akufo-Addo, who is a co-chair of the United Nations SDG Group of Eminent Personalities, said the best way of alleviating poverty was meeting the challenges confronting women and removing all barriers to their personal and economic development.

He noted that the government planned to transform the economy through its industrialisation policies to create jobs for the youth and added that the policies and programme would be implemented with consideration to the role of gender.

The Minister of Business Development, Mohammed Awal, said the ministry had trained over 7,000 young people and added that 52 per cent of the beneficiaries were women.

“It is said that when the condition of a woman is improved, the family is improved,” he said and stressed that the ministry’s policies were gender sensitive to encourage more women into businesses.

He said the ministry would work with the private sector to ensure that women were not marginalised and announced that this year; the ministry would roll out a programme to support women with vulnerabilities and disabilities.

“We will do everything to ensure that the President’s goal of making women the centre of business development is achieved,” he said.



BY Yaw Kyei