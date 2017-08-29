We shall give relegation a fight – Pappoe

Ghana’s only ‘Wonder Club’ Accra Great Olympics are in hot waters and could find themselves in the drop again at the end of the chequered season.

Oly were beaten 2-1 by their city rivals in the reverse fixture of their Ga Mantse derby at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, triggering blood-curdling cries from their loyal contingent.

Indeed, Sunday’s defeat opened up a deeper wound in the emotive relegation fight of the once-dreaded club, formerly known as the Third Force of Ghana football.

When players of the Blue-and-White ‘Dade boys’ slumped onto the turf after absorbing the game, they may have sounded the alarm bells of fright that had gripped them.

With five more games to lower the curtain on the season, Oly are lying at the penultimate position on 29 points, five points bereft of Tema Youth and Ashantigolds SC – both of whom are presently out of the drop and are placed 12th and 13th respectively.

However, a top director of the club, Fred Pappoe, believes all is not lost, “though the situation is now more Herculean than it was.”

“We have some five games to go and we are going to give relegation a hell of a fight in a bid to survive the drop.

“Truth, however, is that our situation is a really tough one but we would try and work our fingers to the bone and see what happens next,” he told the Times Sports, after the Hearts loss.

The plight of Olympics is self-inflicted. The two-time league champions have constantly been embroiled in internal wranglings that continue to tear the club apart.

Such internecine bickering and power struggle have seen Olympics visit the drop four times – first in November in 2004.

By John Vigah