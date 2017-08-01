We lost to a better side – Danbort FC Coach

Head Coach of Division One League (DOL) side, Danbort FC, Evans Adjei has blamed the team’s defeat in the FA Cup competition to inexperience on the part of his players.

Danbort gave a good account of themselves against Accra Hearts of Oak who edged them out with a lone goal victory from the spot.

Defender Saddick Abubakar went for the legs of Hearts’ tormentor-in-chief, Patrick Razak instead of the ball in the second half to hand the Phobians the breather, with Vincent Atinga on hand to bury home the only goal of the match.

Coach Adjei told the media after the game that he was elated with the team’s performance despite losing the game from one moment of indecision on the part of a defender.

“He lacked experience otherwise he would have avoided that kind of tackle. With the player in the goal area, he should not have gone down because the attacker would go down at the least touch in the goal area but that notwithstanding we are very happy.”

“We knew the kind of opposition we were coming to face. We knew it would be different from what we encounter in our usual DOL campaign but we marched them squarely.”

“But for that mistake we could have held them to a goalless encounter. We faced them but our finishing was suspect. When you are playing Hearts of Oak, a very experienced side, you need to come out with something extraordinary to emerge victorious.”

He said despite the outstanding display, Hearts emerged the better side and deserved to win.

Coach Adjei said the team was still motivated in their fight for qualification for the Premier League, adding that, “the fight for Premier League qualification can be easier if we are able to sustain today’s performance.”

Danbort held their own against the Phobians in the first half where they threatened the Hearts area on several occasions but failed to penetrate the Hearts backline built around Fatawu Mohammed, Vincent Atinga and Robin Gnagne.

Hearts thus progressed to the semi final stages together with Medeama SC, Wa All Stars and the winner of the Kotoko-Nea Salamina game which was postponed.

