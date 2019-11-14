We have to start well – Stars captain Ayew declares

Andre Dede Ayew, Captain of the Black Stars, has said the team would have to start well in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Stars begin their campaign this evening against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and face off debutantes Sao Tome and Principe in the second qualifying match on Tuesday.

According to the Stars’ skipper, the clash against South Africa would be a stern test for them but they have to capitalise on the home advantage and secure the three maximum points.

“We have a big task ahead of us. South Africa is a very tough team and a hard one to play but we have to get the three points. We have to make sure we start the qualification series very well, so we’re preparing very well.

“We are ready, it is true we haven’t played any match within the last two international breaks, which is a bit hard for us but that should not be an excuse and our job is to secure the three points at home even though we know is going to be difficult but we have to start well.

“The group is a hard one. We have played Sudan and South Africa many times; every team has its own qualities and we must be able to find out their weakness and take advantage.

“We have players who are confident and want to prove a point and die for the nation, so we have to do our best for the nation,” the Swansea attacking midfielder said. – GNA