WaterAid expands water, sanitation facilities

WaterAid, Ghana is expending GH¢1.5 million to improve access to water and sanitation facilities among communities in five selected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions.

The beneficiaries are Tamale Metropolis in the Northern, Bolgatanga Municipality, Bawku West and Bongo districts in the Upper East and Wa East District in the Upper West regions.

Abdul-Nashiru Mohammed, Country Director of WaterAid, Ghana who announced this in Tamale yesterday explained that the project would be implemented by Water Aid, Ghana through five non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He said the project, funded by the Conrad Norman Hilton Foundation, would commence this month and implemented within a seven-month period.

Mr Mohammed stated that WaterAid, Ghana has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the five NGOs.

He explained that under the project, nine schools, two health centres and 10 communities in the beneficiary areas would be rehabilitated and provided with solar mechanised water system.

The country director said modern latrines would also be constructed for some schools in the beneficiary communities.

Mr Mohamed explained that the purpose of the project was to support district assemblies in the provision of facilities.

It also aimed at ensuring sustainable potable water delivery and access to sanitation facilities in these communities.

Mr Mohammed entreated the NGOs to construct quality facilities for the beneficiaries and cautioned that WaterAid would not hesitate to disengage any organisations that fail to meet the required standards.

Mr Ayambire Akaditi, Bongo District Coordinating Director, lauded the project and indicated that it would significantly contribute to the improvement of water and sanitation accessibilities in the region.

The NGOs which signed the MoU are Pumptech, Won Nyeya, Water Vision Technology Limited, Belim Wusa Development Agency, and ProNET North.

From: Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Tamale.