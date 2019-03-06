Wassa East Assembly reviews performance

The Wassa East District Assembly has organised a town hall meeting to review its performance in the year 2018 as part of measures to remain accountable to the people and bring governance closer to their doorsteps.

The meeting which featured the Ateiku Area Council is the first to be held among four Area Councils in 2019.

Giving an overview of the Assembly’s performance last year in a power point presentation, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wassa East, Wilson Arthur touching on critical development and social issues, observed that the Assembly had made giant strides in creating an enabling environment for investment to thrive in the district.

He disclosed that five projects, Wassa East quarry, oil palm processing, starch, seed and rubber factories were identified under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative with more jobs likely to be created out of the initiatives to stem youth unemployment, alleviate poverty and create wealth.

“The Assembly has made Agriculture attractive as 1,060 farmers benefited from the planting for food and jobs programme, procured 50 spraying machines to support activities of spraying farms and under the planting for export and rural development 430,060 cocoa seedlings were freely distributed to farmers.”

“The Assembly was able to expand the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) from 288 households in 34 communities, 6,955 children from 23 schools benefited from School Feeding Programme, while the district registered 2,083 candidates for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) out of which 2,032 representing 91.1 per cent passed and enrolled in Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocation Education and Training (TVET), 20 additional Information Communication Technology (ICT) centres have been constructed.”

“Re-shaping of the New Subri-Appesuma 3km, the Sekyere-Krobo-Sekyere-Didiso 4km, Nyamebekyere-Rockshine 3km, the Kakabo junction-Kakabo 4km and Ahenkro junction-Ahenkro 2km roads have been completed,” Mr Arthur noted.

Daniel Adjei Sarpong, the Head at the Business Advisory Centre of the Wassa East Assembly, hinted that two industrial sites for artisans in the district would be established by the end the year. –GNA