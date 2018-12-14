War crimes charge for football official

FRENCH authorities have arrested a senior football official on suspicion of committing war crimes in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona is accused of co-coordinating militia attacks on the CAR’s Muslim population in 2013-14.

In a statement, the International Criminal Court (ICC) said he faced extradition to The Hague.

Mr Ngaïssona, a committee member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), denies all allegations. The CAR, a former French colony, was plunged into turmoil in 2013 when predominately Muslim rebels from the Seleka group seized power in the majority Christian country.

A band of mostly Christian militias, called the anti-Balaka, rose up to counter the Seleka after President Francois Bozize was ousted. Mr Ngaïssona was the self-declared political co-ordinator of anti-Balaka forces.

Last month, another former militia leader from CAR, Alfred Yekatom, was flown to the ICC to stand trial for crimes against humanity and war crimes. – BBC