WAGP Reverse Flow Project progressing – Minister

The Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, has indicated that work on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) Reverse Flow Project is progressing steadily and will be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2018 as scheduled.

He told Members of Parliament (MPs) last Friday that all the parties involved in the project have shown “maximum cooperation and commitment” towards its execution.

The Minister of Energy was responding to a question he was asked by his predecessor, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi, MP for Ellembele, who sought to know the progress of work on the project.

The Reverse Gas Flow Project aimed at transporting dense gas from the Aboadze power area to the Tema power enclave to power thermal plants there anytime the supply from the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) was interrupted.

The 150-kilometre project was conceived by the previous government as a catalyst to find solution to the intermittent disruption in gas supply through the WAPCo facility; blamed on various factors including attacks on the pipe by terrorists.

According to Mr Agyarko, the term sheet for the Gas Transport Agreement has been concluded and signed off between the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and the WAPCo.

The engineering, procurement and construction contract has been awarded for the actual expansion and modification works to be conducted at the Tema and Takoradi Regulating and Metering (RM) stations of WAPCo and the Ghana National Gas Company’s (GNGC) RM station in Takoradi, he said.

Mr Agyarko added that other related agreements between the state-owned GNGC and other private industry players including Tie-In and Interconnection Agreements are being negotiated since they are independent of each other.

“The most critical activities have been undertaken and the project is on schedule to meet its completion date,” he noted.

Mr Boakye Agyarko also said Phase One of repair works on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Kwame Nkrumah is expected to be finished by the end of December 2017.

The second phase of the repair works on the FPSO which include turret completion, permanent spread mooring and the installation of Offshore Offloading System, Boakye Agyarko said, are to be completed in the second, third and fourth quarters of next year respectively.

As a result of these works, “oil and gas production will be interrupted in 2018 with two shutdowns of three weeks each on January 18 and March 17″ he told the lawmakers.

The interruptions during the temporary shutdowns, however, will be compensated by gas from the newly commissioned Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme Oil Field (TEN) field to ensure power supply was not affected.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI