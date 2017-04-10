WAFA stretch lead

League leaders, West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) stretched their lead on the Ghana Premier League log to four points off second place, Kumasi Asante Kotoko following a 2-1 win over Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Stadium yesterday.

A brace from young striker Daniel Lomotey was all the Academy boys needed to register their fourth straight win, having beaten Wa All Stars, Bechem United and AshantiGold.

It took the 17-year- old only 28 minutes to register the opener after exhibiting some great footwork to go past goalkeeper Francis Arthur in post for the Sharks.

Eight minutes later, Lomotey registered his second goal of the game and his fourth for the season when he finished off a beautiful build-up play from the edge of the Sharks goal area with team mate, Justice Aaron Amate.

In the 61st minute, Elmina Sharks Head Coach, Kwabena Amissah brought on Samuel Arthur for Ebo Mends to strengthen the midfield but tried as they did, they failed to hit the back of the net.

However a last gap opportunity fell onto the path of the substitute, Arthur, in the 90th minute which he buried past goalkeeper Razak Abalora in post for WAFA.

