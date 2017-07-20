WAFA, Kotoko match postponed

The Premier League Board (PLB) has postponed the Ghana Premier League match day 24 fixture between WAFA and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at Sogakope on Sunday.

The postponement was necessitated by a medical report submitted to the PLB by Kotoko, which declared their players medically unfit to play following the accident the club suffered last week on their way back to Kumasi after a league match in Accra.

According to the medical report, six players out of those examined could return to training and active play, with majority of the players requiring a period of not less than two weeks to fully recover.

Consequently, the PLB has resolved to continue with the rest of the match day 24 fixtures with the hope that Asante Kotoko will be ready to play by match day 25 on August 2/3, 2017.

A statement signed by Mr Ashford Tettey-Oku, chairman of the PLB further resolved that should Kotoko not be medically ready to play by the 25th week, the league will be put on hold.

Meanwhile, the outstanding match between Ashantigold and WAFA will be honoured on Sunday July 30, 2017 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Finally, StarTimes have confirmed that the match day 24 fixture between Medeama and Aduana Stars on Saturday July 22, as well as the fixture between Dwarfs and Wa All Stars on Sunday July 23, will be telecast live.-GFA