WAFA, Kotoko draw at Sogakope

Kumasi Asante Kotoko overcame an early scare to hold WAFA to 1-1 draw encounter in their week one Ghana Premier League (GPL) match played at the Sogakope Park yesterday.

Hunted by the shocking 2-1 defeat on the same grounds in the previous season, Kotoko went all guns blazing, hoping to silence the stubborn Academy lads in front of their home fans.

But they fell painfully to a third minute free-kick expertly converted by Aminu Mohammed to hand the home side the lead.

That left the Porcupine Warriors with a tall order but they fought gamely and managed to pull the equalizer through Yakubu Mohammed in the 18th minute.

The charged atmosphere at the Sogakope Park was indicative of the fans’ hunger for the game which was delayed as a result of legal tussle involving Great Olympics and the Ghana Football Association.

That notwithstanding, both sides put a spirited display that saw the host puncture holes in Kotoko’s defense but had Felix Annan in post to thank in earning the point.

Kotoko also had a few scoring chances but failed to take full advantage of.