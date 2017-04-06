WAFA jump to top

WAFA SC climbed to the top of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) for the first time in their history after thumping AshantiGold 3-0 at Sogakope in their 10th week clash, yesterday.

The Academy Boys had to dig deep to break the defensive strategy adopted by the Miners who find themselves in the relegation quagmire.

Prince Obeng Ampem headed in Abdul Wahab Ibrahim’s cross for the opener in the 20th minute.

After the break, Daniel Lomotey doubled the lead with a long range shot which flew straight into the net on 79 minutes.

Captain Gideon Waja curled in a free-kick just outside the box to seal the win to take the Academy boys top of the league after Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars dropped vital points.