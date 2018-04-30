WAFA crash Dreams FC

WAFA SC thumped Dreams FC 5-0 at home on Saturday in their 10th week Ghana Premier League match at Sogakope.

Charles Boateng bagged a brace as the Academy Boys ruthlessly questioned Dreams FC’s title credentials.

Three minutes into the match, the two-goal hero found Justice Amate with a perfect pass inside the box to connect home for the opening goal.

Thirty minutes later, Richard Danso was located inside the box by midfielder Umar Basiru to tap in for the second.

After the break, WAFA was still dominant and won all the second balls in their half, helping to pile pressure on the visitors.

On 63 minutes, Amate intelligently threaded a pass to Charles Boateng inside the box and the latter drilled under the arms of Amoako.

Substitute Augustine Boakye scored a screamer to make it four by the 85th minute.

The winger controlled and with a snapshot shot smashed it over goalkeeper Isaac Amoako who looked helpless.

On the 90th minute, Boateng slotted home a ‘one-on-one’ with the goalkeeper Amoako to complete the demolition exercise.

At the Elmina Park, former Asante Kotoko winger Richard Mpong netted for the first time this season as Elmina Sharks recorded a 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders.

Mpong ended his scoring drought when he converted superbly to give Sharks the lead.

The hosts were on the front foot for the most part of the game and should have scored more.

The win extends their unbeaten run to four games and three straight victories. -Ghanasoccernet