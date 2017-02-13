Wa All Stars stunned by Al Ahli

Ghanaian Champions, Wa All Stars started their African Cup campaign on a disastrous note when they lost 1-3 to visiting Libyan side, Al Ahli in their first CAF Champions League match played at the Tamale Sports Stadium, yesterday.

The visitors were the superior side from the blast of the referee’s first whistle, dictating play for the host and wasting the first chance of the game in less than five minutes.

They stunned the home fans with the opener in the 20th minute through Mohammed Ali.

That served as a wake-up call for the Ghanaians who push their men forward but failed to create any decent opening in their opponent’s area.

Al Ahli resumed the second half the most aggressive side and came as little surprise when Sufyan Kareem increased the tally with the second goal.

It presented a hurdle for the Wa representation but they embraced the challenge and responded in three minutes time with Richard Arthur finding the back of the net to reduce the tally.

With something to cheer about, the sparse Wa All Stars fan rose to their feet to cheer their team for a rally which was not to be as Al Ahli scored again against the run of play to record a comfortable victory for them ahead of the second leg.

From Abdul Majeed, Tamale