W/R to introduce boxing league

The National Chairman of the Ghana Boxing Authority’s (GBA) Regional Outreach Committee (ROC), Mr Twintoh Walker, has emphasised that a good foundation for amateur boxing in the regions will in future improve the fortunes professional boxing in the regions and the nation as a whole.

Mr Walker, who doubles as Central and Western regional chairman of the GBA, said this remain the reason for his regular support for the organisation of amateur boxing in the region.

The boxing administrator said this when he presented a blueprint on how boxing can be developed and promoted in the region to the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah and members of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

The plan captured three different competition modules that will feature persons with the desire of venturing into the sport as a profession.

The first competition, to be christened the ‘Westabolg’, will be organised for the towns and communities; the second will involve staff of the security agencies and will be referred to as ‘Sesbolg’ with the third being a competition for schools and colleges dubbed ‘Sacbofest’.

He said all the three competitions will involve persons from the Central and Western regions to be supported by their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies.

“This is a move to give boxing, especially the amateur division a boost. When it comes to fruition, it will not only improve the fortunes of Ghana as a nation that has produced a lot of world champions, but also create an avenue for the teeming youth to make a living for themselves.”

Receiving the blueprint, Mr Darko-Mensah assured Mr Walker the document will be forwarded to the Western Regional Sports Committee headed by Mr Wilson Arthur, DCE of the Wassa East District Assembly for an immediate action to be taken on it.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Walker for his effort towards the development of sports, especially boxing in the two regions, and stated that it was the intention of government to develop sports in every corner of the country.

The Regional Chairman of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Mr Sidik Shardow, who accompanied Mr Walker, vowed to embark on a sponsorship drive to raise the requisite funds to support the event.