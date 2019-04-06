W/R GBA, GBF congratulate new Regional Minister, console Foh Amoaning

The Western regional branches of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) have congratulated Mr. Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah on his appointment as new Regional Minister for the Western region.

Mr. Darko-Mensah doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi.

A statement signed by Mr.Twintoh Walker, on behalf of the regional boxing federation expressed their joy for the appointment of the new Western regional minister who they described as an ardent fan of the sport of boxing.

It said Mr. Darko-Mensah’s appointment came as little surprise for people in the region, especially members of the regional GBA and GBF who have at times worked closely with him in their bid to develop the sports in the region.

“We believe this is a reward for your hard work, sacrifice and efforts to get things done to improve the lives of your people. We have no doubt you will partner us to develop boxing in the region to generate jobs for the teeming youth.”

The statement urged the new minister to use his good office to get the Municipal and District Assemblies under his jurisdiction to join the campaign in promoting and developing sports in the region.

In another development, the W/R GBA and GBF have extended their condolences to former GBA President, Mr. Moses Foh Amoaning on the death of his mother, Mrs. Agnes Foh Amoaning, a.k.a. Maama Ewura Esi.

She was 83.

According to the statement, the success of boxing development and promotions in the Central and Western regions, cannot be written without mentioning the great role played by Mr. Moses Foh Amoaning, a Sports Administrator, Senior Lawyer and an ace Journalist.

On the occasion of your loss, we want to commiserate with you and asked for God’s strength and protection for you and the entire family in this moment of grief,’ the statement said.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER