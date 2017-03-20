V/R will benefit from new region – Minister

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has said the region would gain from the creation of a new region for the northern sector.

He therefore urged chiefs in the region to support and co-operate with the government in its reorganisation exercise.

“This is purely a development issue. Our people in the central and southern parts of the Volta Region have nothing to lose so we must all support the initiative,” Dr Letsa said at a meeting of the Regional House of Chiefs in Ho, recently.

He expressed government’s commitment to supporting chiefs for the development of their traditional areas and asked them to be “active stakeholders” in the activities of their municipal and district assemblies.

Dr Letsa appealed to them to help the assemblies in the collection of property rates to increase the capacities of their assemblies in undertaking development projects.

He also called for a focus on the region’s tourism potentials and appealed to players in the private sector to provide receptive facilities at the sites to take advantage of the opportunities.

GNA

Pix – Dr. Letsa