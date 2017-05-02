V/R Minister pledges support for talent hunt

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa has pledged to support efforts to identify young sports talents in the region.

Pursuant to that, he said that priority would be given to the planned stadium complex to be built in Ho.

The dilapidated Ho Sports Stadium would also be rehabilitated to encourage sporting activities in the municipality, Dr. Letsa added.

The regional minister who gave the assurance during a visit to the offices of the Volta Regional Sports Authority (NSA) last week Wednesday said that efforts would also be made to establish a Premier League club in the regional capital.

Madam Jenifer Kokumah, an official of the NSA thanked the regional minister for the visit and asked him to pay such visits regularly to see at first hand the challenges facing the NSA.