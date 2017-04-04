Vodafone top officials visit Flagstaff House

Vodafone Ghana has affirmed its commitment to the development of the country through the efficient delivery of modern telecommunication services across the country.

In an interaction with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House, the Chief Executive of the Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMAP) region, Vivek Badrinath, and Ghana CEO, Yolanda Cuba emphasised a concerted effort to ensure the company pursues a digitalisation agenda that will leave no one in the country behind in the technological advancement process.

The visit to the Flagstaff House was to formally congratulate President Akufo-Addo on his assumption of the high office of President of the Republic Ghana.

It was also to discuss issues of mutual interest to government and Vodafone, both shareholders in Vodafone Ghana (30 per cent government, 70 per cent Vodafone).

Over the years, the two have forged a close shareholder relationship, as Vodafone Ghana aims to remain a significant player in Ghana’s telecommunications industry.

Ms Cuba said Ghana remained a very important market for Vodafone, hence the continuous introduction of new products and initiatives to support government in transforming the sector and the economy at large.

She mentioned some of the interventions as Vodafone’s Instant Schools project, the Farmers’ Club product and Vodafone Cash, and said they were proving to be key enablers in shaping the socio-economic landscape of Ghana.

The second largest telecom company by market share in Ghana, Vodafone has consistently proven a thought-leader in the delivery of creativity and innovation in the industry.

Recently, the company outdoored its essence as a SuperNet with a promise to ensure customers are empowered across every facet of their needs – at home, in the office or on the go.

Present at the meeting were Director of External Affairs and Legal, Gayheart Mensah and Director of Finance, Kenneth Gomado.