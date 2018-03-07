Vodafone puts smiles on faces of 300 financially-challenged patients

Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Vodafone Ghana has paid the hospital bills of over 300 financially-challenged patients admitted at hospitals across the country as part of activities to celebrate Ghana’s Independence Day.

Beneficiaries were mostly women who delivered at the hospitals but were unable to pay their bills in order to take their new babies home.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Vodafone, Yolanda Cuba the initiative also forms part of efforts to reach out to people across the country.

“For us, making sure that each and everyone celebrate Independence with the people they love is very important and that is why we decided to get people out of the hospitals to join their families,” she explained.

She said it was unfortunate that some children at the maternity ward, who were born few months ago, had to be kept at the hospital with their parents due to financial constraints.

Aside the maternity ward, patients at other departments of hospitals across the country were also assisted financially to return to their families.

The Vodafone CEO said they were pleased to support patients across the country which reaffirmed their commitment to giving back to society.

The Vodafone Foundation, she said, had been supporting Ghanaians in several sectors including health, education, technology and entertainment.

One of the nursing mothers at the maternity ward of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, who spoke with reporters on condition of anonymity, said, she was delighted by the gesture and called on other corporate entities to come on board to support patients at the hospitals.

“There are several patients at the hospital, unable to go home, since they could not afford the medical bills and it is really disturbing. Such gestures save lives and wish to thank Vodafone for their support,” she added.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE